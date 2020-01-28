Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

