Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 106,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

