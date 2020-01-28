Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 81.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

