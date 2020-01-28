William Blair Comments on Citrix Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the cloud computing company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $126.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.