Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Oppenheimer

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

