Xcel Energy (XEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

