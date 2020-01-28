Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of XNCR opened at $33.01 on Friday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

