Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 233,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

