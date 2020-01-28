Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $2.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Primerica reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $392,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Primerica by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.