Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NTB opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.