Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

SNR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of SNR opened at $7.77 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $649.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

