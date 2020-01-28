Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TTEC by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

