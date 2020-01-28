Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to “Hold”

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

