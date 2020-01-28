Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZGNX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.