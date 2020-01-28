zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.13 ($114.10).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €70.90 ($82.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market cap of $547.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26. zooplus has a 12 month low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.43.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

