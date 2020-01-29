$0.67 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.15 million.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

