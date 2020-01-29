1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLWS stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

