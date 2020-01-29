1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at $12,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 115.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

