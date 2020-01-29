100,000 Shares in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBK. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.95%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.