109 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

