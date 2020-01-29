11,123 Shares in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 847.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

