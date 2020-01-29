123,014 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 123,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 8.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

