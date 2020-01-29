124,641 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Natus Medical makes up 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.