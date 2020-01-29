12,666 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.