16,806 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

