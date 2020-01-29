17,500 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 249,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

COP stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

