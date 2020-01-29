1ST Source Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.