20,104 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,643,000 after buying an additional 1,407,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.