217 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

BIIB opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

