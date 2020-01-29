26,475 Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

