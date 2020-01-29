6,717 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

