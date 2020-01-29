8,647 Shares in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actuant by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actuant by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATU opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Actuant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.