8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Shares of EGHT opened at $19.50 on Monday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after buying an additional 2,002,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $9,437,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $4,709,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $3,016,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

