ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 256,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.