Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $323.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.28.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

