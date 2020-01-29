Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.