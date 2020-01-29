Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADNT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adient has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.