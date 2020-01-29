Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 935.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 193.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.