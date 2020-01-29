Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,401,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 799,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

