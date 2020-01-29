Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 939,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 313,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

