Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

