Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

NYSE:KMX opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

