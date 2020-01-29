Advisor Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 539,471 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after buying an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

