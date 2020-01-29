Advisor Partners LLC Has $258,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1,337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 54,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UDR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 532,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UDR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

