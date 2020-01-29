Advisor Partners LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 578,589 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGP opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UGP shares. Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

