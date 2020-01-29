Advisor Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

