Advisor Partners LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

BCS opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

