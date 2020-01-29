Advisor Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

