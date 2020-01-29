Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.