Advisor Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

